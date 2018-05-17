TradeWinds forum to examine changes in shipping business

In this year’s TradeWinds Shipowners Forum, to take place on June 5 in the context of the Posidonia 2018 shipping fair, the focus will be on how advances in technology and alternative business models are rewriting the rules in how ships are owned, operated and traded.



With more shipowners participating than ever before, the forum’s program consists of two panel-led sessions: dry bulk and tankers.



The conference will examine whether the fundamentals in the dry-bulk sector are as secure as many expected, and how owners are adapting their strategy.



And as technology, regulations and social demands are forcing changes in business practices, the forum will shed light on how companies can best adapt to survive in tough markets.



With upheaval in the global trade in crude, products and LNG requiring new investments and fresh strategies, should owners build, buy or scrap?



And where will they find finance for business fit for the 2020s, as technological, regulatory and social demands increase?