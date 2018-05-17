NEWS |

 
NEWS

Car torched as youths, police clash in Exarchia

TAGS: Crime

A car was torched shortly after midnight on Wednesday during clashes between a group of hooded youths and a riot police unit in the area of Exarchia, central Athens.

According to reports, the riot unit stationed outside the offices of the PASOK party on Harilaou Trikoupi Street came under a hail of Molotov cocktails.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 