Car torched as youths, police clash in Exarchia
Online
A car was torched shortly after midnight on Wednesday during clashes between a group of hooded youths and a riot police unit in the area of Exarchia, central Athens.
A car was torched shortly after midnight on Wednesday during clashes between a group of hooded youths and a riot police unit in the area of Exarchia, central Athens.
According to reports, the riot unit stationed outside the offices of the PASOK party on Harilaou Trikoupi Street came under a hail of Molotov cocktails.