EU, Western Balkan leaders discuss integration, security

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama (left) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as they and other heads of state get ready for a family photo at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia Thursday. The summit focused on enlargement and integration in the bloc while leaders broke off for talks on the sidelines. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed Greece’s scheduled exit from its third bailout, and its debt, in private talks with Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. [Reuters]