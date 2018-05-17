ATHEX: No respite for benchmark

Early gains were wiped out toward the end of Thursday’s trading session at Athinon Avenue, with the benchmark heading south for the fourth day in a row. The pressure on bond prices, including the Greek sovereign debt, also impacted on stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 786.20 points, shedding 0.22 percent from Wednesday’s 787.90 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.51 percent to 2,063.72 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.71 percent.

The banks index conceded 1.20 percent, with Alpha falling 2.20 percent, Eurobank giving up 1.98 percent and National losing 0.35 percent, while Piraeus increased 2.19 percent.

There was growth for PPC (up 2.78 percent), Piraeus Port (2.26 percent), Mytilineos (1.83 percent) and Lamda Development (1.77 percent). Motor Oil decreased 2.84 percent and Jumbo dropped 1.53 percent.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 50 registered losses and 29 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 76.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.81 percent to close at 66.30 points.