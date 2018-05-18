Rouvikonas attacks notary’s office in central Athens

The Rouvikonas anti-establishment group claimed responsibility on Friday for a morning attack on a notary’s office in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia.

The attackers smashed windows and equipment in the office, and scattered flyers on their way out of the building.



According to a post on an anarchist website signed by the group (whose name means Rubicon in Greek), the attack on the office on the corner of Harilaou Trikoupi and Academias streets was intended to punish the notary for allegedly participating in foreclosure auctions.

“Anyone who has a part in the process of evictions, seizures and auctions of working-class homes will also experience a reaction from the bottom,” the group warned in its post, in which it also named the specific notary.