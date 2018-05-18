NEWS |

 
Man, 80, murders wife, 77

TAGS: Crime

An 80-year-old man is to appear before a prosecutor on Friday for the murder of his 77-year-old wife on Thursday in their apartment in Aghios Panteleimonas in Athens.

According to a psychiatric report, the man has a severe form of dementia and it is possible he is not aware that he committed the crime.

The 77-year-old was found dead in her bed by her son with multiple head wounds.

Police said the man hit her with the TV remote control which had blood stains on it.
 

