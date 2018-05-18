KKE MPs to walk out of Parliament ahead of vote on Novartis report

Greek Communist Party (KKE) chief Dimitris Koutsoubas said party deputies will walk out of Parliament ahead of a vote on whether to request the prosecution of 10 prominent politicians named in a bribery scandal involving Swiss drugs manufacturer Novartis, in the final stage of a parliamentary inquiry into the case.



Koutsoubas said that KKE did not want to legitimize "a parody of a procedure" by taking part in the ballot. Other opposition parties have threatened to snub the vote.



The investigation concerns allegations that Novartis bribed 10 prominent politicians, doctors and public officials to increase its access to the Greek market and sell its products at inflated prices.