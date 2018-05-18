Luca Ciarla Quartet | Athens | To May 21

Italian violinist Luca Ciarla draws inspiration from the traditional music of his homeland and blends it with jazz and classical sounds. He is performing with his ensemble – Nino De Luca on the accordion, Maurizio Perrone on double bass and Francesco Savoretti on percussion – at the Half Note through Monday, May 21, taking the stage at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.9213310, www.halfnote.gr