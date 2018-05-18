Jupiter Watching | Athens | May 19

NASA

The National Observatory’s station at Pendeli in northern Athens is hosting a special event on Saturday, May 19, which will focus on Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun and largest in our solar system. Starting at 7 p.m., the free-of-charge event includes a documentary screening and lecture (in Greek) and the opportunity to view the moon and Jupiter through the Observatory’s Newall telescope. Participants are advised to dress in warm clothes.



National Observatory, Vassileos Pavlou & Mela, Pendeli, tel 210.613.1247