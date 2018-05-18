The Makropulos Affair | Athens | May 20, 23 & 25

Giannis Houvardas gives the Greek National Opera's production of Leos Janacek’s “The Makropulos Affair” a sci-fi thriller twist. This is the tale of Elina, who was destined to live for eternity under different names because her father, an alchemist, tested a youth elixir on her in the 16th century. Finally, as Emilia Marty in Prague in 1922, she decides to take her fate into her own hands. Shows start at 8 p.m. and star Elena Kelesidi, Dimitris Paksoglou and Vangelis Maniatis. Tickets cost 15-80 euros and can be booked in advance on www.ticketservices.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center,

364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.nationalopera.gr