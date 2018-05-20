New Varotsos Piece | Athens | To September 30

A new piece is being unveiled at “Costas Varotsos: The Sculpture Poet,” a show on the cutting-edge Greek artist whose emblematic steel and glass sculptures feature in different parts of Europe and the United States, and include “The Runner” outside the Athens Hilton Hotel. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and admission costs 7 euros.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation, Vassilissis Sofias &

1 Merlin, Kolonaki, tel 210.361.1206