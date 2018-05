London-based ambient electronic jazz act Portico Quartet will be presenting selections from their latest critically acclaimed album, “Art in the Age of Automation,” as well as older work at Gazarte on Saturday, May 19. The show starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 19-28 euros, with a small discount if they're booked in advance.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr