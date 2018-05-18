More children eligible for free daycare
Online
The children of families with an annual income of less than than 20,000 euros will be allowed to attend any of the capital’s 72 municipal daycare centers free of charge.
The children of families with an annual income of less than than 20,000 euros will be allowed to attend any of the capital’s 72 municipal daycare centers free of charge.
According to the City of Athens, the decision will be implemented in the 2018-19 school year.
Up until now, only children from families with incomes of less than 15,000 euros per year were able to attend free of charge.