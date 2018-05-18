Catamaran returning to Piraeus after engine malfunction

A passenger catamaran traveling to the islands of the Saronic and the Argolic Gulf with 297 people onboard was returning to Piraeus on Friday after a rope got tangled in one of its engines.



The Flying Cat 6 was covering the route from Piraeus to Poros, Hydra, Spetses and Porto Heli.



If the malfunction is not fixed quickly, passengers are expected to be distributed to other ferries servicing the same route.