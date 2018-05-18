Policeman arrested for involvement in forgery ring
A Greek police sergeant was arrested on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Friday over his involvement in a ring that forged documents and provided them to asylum seekers.
Police said that they also arrested two Cameroonian asylum seekers who were also members of the ring.
The scheme allowed asylum seekers to leave Lesvos and travel to Athens.