Forty days before the deadline for the submission of tax declarations concerning the 2017 incomes, only 1 percent of taxpayers have done so to date.

Greeks are known for leaving everything to the last minute, but this year it seems everyone is convinced the June 30 deadline will be extended.

Until Friday, just 682,150 declarations had been submitted on the Finance Ministry’s Taxisnet websites (aade.gr and gsis.gr), while this time last year 1,059,132 statements had been submitted.



The ministry insists the deadline will not be extended – as it does every year before doing the opposite. Sources are already speaking of an extension to July 20, while the July 31 deadline for the first installment of the tax dues is unchanged.



After all the statements have been processed, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue will start calculating the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) for 2018.



The first installment for that is due by end-August, but if the income tax declaration period does end up being extended, the first ENFIA tranche will be due by end-September.