Thomas Cook to target more image-conscious audience
Thomas Cook is abandoning its raucous “Club 18-30” brand to target an image-conscious audience wanting more stylish holidays, the British tour operator said on Thursday.
Thomas Cook, set up in 1841 and a pioneer of package holidays, said demand for holidays in Turkey, Greece and Egypt would help it meet forecasts this year.
Its airlines were also seeing strong demand, helped by the demise of rival carriers last year. [Reuters]