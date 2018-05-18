BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Thomas Cook to target more image-conscious audience

TAGS: Tourism, Business

Thomas Cook is abandoning its raucous “Club 18-30” brand to target an image-conscious audience wanting more stylish holidays, the British tour operator said on Thursday.

Thomas Cook, set up in 1841 and a pioneer of package holidays, said demand for holidays in Turkey, Greece and Egypt would help it meet forecasts this year.

Its airlines were also seeing strong demand, helped by the demise of rival carriers last year. [Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 