Greeks trust charities more than state, survey shows

At a time of dwindling faith in Greek institutions, a significant percentage of citizens appear to be putting their trust in charitable foundations, according to a survey for the Dianeosis nonprofit think tank.



Two in three (69 percent) Greeks who participated in the survey which was conducted by the University of Macedonia for Dianeosis said the trusted charities while nearly one in two (46.5 percent) said they believed their activities are more effective in tackling poverty than those of the state, private companies or nongovernmental organizations.



The Bodossaki Foundation is launching a public debate based on the findings of the survey next week.

“During the crisis, [charitable] foundations have assumed a supplementary role to the state, filling crucial gaps,” Sotiris Laganopoulos, program director at the Bodossaki Foundation, told Kathimerini.