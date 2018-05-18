Visitors make the most of International Museum Day

Visitors packed the halls of the National Archaeological Museum of Athens, as well as other sites and museums across the country on Friday, taking advantage of the offer of free admission on International Museum Day. International Museum Day was established in 1977 by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) to promote the idea of museums as an important means of cultural exchange. Last year, more than 36,000 museums participated in the event in 157 countries. This year’s theme was the integral role of the internet in relations between museums around the world. [Tatiana Bolari/Eurokinissi]