New bill to safeguard convicts’ rights

A Justice Ministry bill that is heading to Parliament stipulates that people convicted of a crime can ask for a reduced sentence if public authorities made statements prior to the trial presuming or hinting at their guilt.



The bill, which incorporates European Directive 2016/343, was approved by the ministry after a public deliberation which ended on Wednesday.



Accordingly, sentences will be reduced at the discretion of the court or at the request of the guilty party if it is deemed that there has been “a violation of the presumption of innocence by statements of public authorities at any stage of the procedure prior to the decision in the first or second instance.”