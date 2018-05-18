Lawmakers of the opposition walked out of a parliamentary debate on Friday ahead of a vote on whether to request the prosecution of 10 prominent politicians named in a bribery scandal involving Swiss drugs manufacturer Novartis.

In the final stage of a parliamentary inquiry into the case, the ongoing heated debate on the panel’s report will conclude late on Friday evening following the speeches of all party leaders, after which 10 ballots will be set for a separate vote on each of the politicians included in the probe.

New Democracy, the Democratic Alignment, Potami, the Communist Party and the Centrists Union have left the chamber, leaving only ruling coalition partners SYRIZA with the Independent Greeks (ANEL) and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn.

The investigation concerns allegations that Novartis bribed 10 prominent politicians, doctors and public officials to increase its access to the Greek market and sell its products at inflated prices.