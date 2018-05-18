ATHEX: Stock index loses 4.81 pct over the week

The trading week in Athens ended with a volatile session that saw the benchmark drop for a fifth time in as many days. The majority of stocks ended up with gains, albeit small in most cases. Despite the prospect of a swift staff-level agreement with the creditors and the May triple-witching, the market remained subdued for most of the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 782.80 points, shedding 0.43 percent from Thursday’s 786.20 points. On a weekly basis it declined 4.81 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.64 percent to 2,050.54 points, while small-caps expanded 0.17 percent.

The banks index ended 1.48 percent lower, as Alpha gave up 2.15 percent to drop to its share capital increase level of 2 euros, Piraeus fell 1.79 percent, Eurobank conceded 1.09 percent and National slipped 0.56 percent. Folli Follie rebounded 8.03 percent.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 50 registered losses and 29 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 76.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index fell 1.01 percent to close at 65.61 points.