State sell-off fund TAIPED has proceeded to the second stage of the tender for the concession of the Chios marina, the second such tender after that for Alimos marina.



Three bidders have been short-listed, obtaining access to legal, technical and financial data. They are Pan Brothers Associates, Kasos Ktimatiki, and the consortium of Avlum Enterprises, Tefas, Cleopatra Marina and Preveza Tourism Port.



Seven bidders have been short-listed for Alimos, while the privatizations fund is promoting the concession of five other marinas around the country within this year – they are at Zakynthos, Argostoli, Itea, Rhodes and Thessaloniki.