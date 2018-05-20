Notable rise in gadget sale turnover

Sales of electrical and electronic appliances posted a considerable increase of 7.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018, according to data from the GfK TEMAX survey on the Greek market.

Recorded turnover amounted to 497 million euros, against 480 million in the same period last year, with the rise attributed to the impressive performance of mobile phone sales, the sector’s biggest category. In January-March handset sales soared 20.8 percent from a year earlier, reaching 156 million euros. That increase is to a considerable extent due to the market entry of many new models and the strengthening of turnover during the winter sales period.

The same category also includes other popular gadgets such as earpieces and wearables (such as smartwatches), which have registered a major increase in sales this year.

Information technology products also witnessed a rise in sales, which came to 2.8 percent. There was an increase in sales of all other major categories too, while drops were observed in categories with a smaller turnover, such as photography and office equipment and small home appliances.