NEWS |

 
NEWS

Appeal of man convicted for raping friends' daughter starts Monday

TAGS: Crime, Justice

An appeals court in the southern Peloponnesian city of Kalamata is due on Monday to hear the case of a 55-year-old civil servant who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl behind closed doors because of the sensitive nature of the evidence.

The defendant was convicted to 19 years in prison by a court in the port town of Gytheio in the southeastern Peloponnese last year for sexually assaulting the 13-year-old daughter of a friendly couple on numerous occasions between the summer of 2014 and March 2015.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 