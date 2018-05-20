Appeal of man convicted for raping friends' daughter starts Monday

An appeals court in the southern Peloponnesian city of Kalamata is due on Monday to hear the case of a 55-year-old civil servant who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl behind closed doors because of the sensitive nature of the evidence.

The defendant was convicted to 19 years in prison by a court in the port town of Gytheio in the southeastern Peloponnese last year for sexually assaulting the 13-year-old daughter of a friendly couple on numerous occasions between the summer of 2014 and March 2015.