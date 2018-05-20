Most PhD graduates in 2005-2015 had to rely on their own resources

Greece acquired nearly 20,000 new doctoral graduates in the 10-year period from 2005 to 2015, data from the National Documentation Center have shown.

Most of the 19,929 PhDs, 46 percent, were aged up to 35 years old, with the 35-44 year-old age bracket accounting for 38.1 percent of new PhDs.

Men were slightly ahead of women at 50.7 and 49.3 percent respectively.

The data also showed that nearly 37 percent of doctoral candidates had to rely on their own and family resources to bankroll their research and theses, while 28.6 percent received some form of assistance or grant from a Greek institution.

One in four, moreover, needed six years to complete their paper.