Athens airport pays tribute to Aegean Airlines founder

In a statement issued on Saturday, Athens International Airport paid tribute to Theodoros Vassilakis, the founder of Aegean Airlines, who died last Thursday at the age of 78.

Describing him as an “emblematic” personality, AIA said his business career was inextricably linked to “the positive course and modernization of air transport as well as the growth of tourism in our country,” adding that his contribution to “several sectors of the Greek economy and society was considerable.”