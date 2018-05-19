Greece, lenders reach initial agreement on bailout review
Greece and representatives from its European and International Monetary Fund creditors have reached an initial agreement on the country’s reform progress under its final bailout review, the finance minister said on Saturday.
“The staff-level agreement closed. We have an agreement on all issues,” Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters, adding it would be ratified at an upcoming meeting of eurozone finance ministers. [Reuters]