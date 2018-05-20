Human remains found on Crete islet, may date from WWII

Bones that have been identified as human and may date to World War II were discovered on Sunday by a walking group on the islet of Aghios Theodoros off the coast of Hania in Crete.

The remains were found during a tour organized by two cultural associations to mark the 77th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Crete in an area where a German fighter was downed in May 1941 during the Nazi invasion Nazis and parts of the aircraft are still visible.

Objects that are believed to be part of some kind of military equipment were also found in the vicinity of the bones, which will be examined by experts.

Aghios Theodoros is one of two strategically important and now uninhabited islets in the Bay of Hania. It is protected as a habitat of the kri-kri, a wild ibex that is native to Crete.