MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias travels to the US to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials.

The IMTJ Medical Travel Summit 2018 opens at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou, Athens. To Thursday. (Info: summit.imtj.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its March data on industrial turnover.

Listed company Livanis will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

The third Microsoft Summit, on the subject of “Technological Development, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation: Opportunity and responsibility,” is held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, Athens. (Info: www.microsoft.com/el-gr)

The 13th Hellenic Customer Service Summit Conference, on “Leading Change in a Connected World,” is held at the OTEAcademy amphitheater, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, vkafiris@boussias.com)

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) hosts an educational seminar on “The Changes to Mediation by the New 4512/2018 Law,” from 4-9 p.m. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

Listed enterprise Fourlis will release its first-quarter financial results.

Athens-listed firms Elviemek, Dionic, Plaisio and European Reliance will hold general meetings of their shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its January-March turnover statistics on wholesale commerce and car sales.

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Greece office, in cooperation with the Jean Monnet Chair of the Law Faculty of the Democritus University of Thrace, is organizing a conference on “The Constitutional Character of the EU and its Crisis.” The event takes palce at the university’s event hall in Komotini in Thrace. (Info: 210.724.7126, www.kas.de/griechenland)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) begins a business mission to Romania. To Friday.

Motor Oil will publish its first-quarter financial figures.

Listed companies Sidma and Altec will hold general meetings of shareholders.

THURSDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias travels to Brussels and Berlin, meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his opposite number, Heiko Maas.

The Social Media Conference 2018 opens at the OTEAcademy amphitheater, 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens. To Friday. (Info: www.socialmediaconference.gr)

The 5th Greek-German Food Forum opens in Lamia in central Greece, organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Regional Authority of Central Greece. To Friday. (Info: 210.641.9038, www.german-chamber.gr)

The University of Crete hosts the 22nd International Conference on Macroeconomic Analysis and International Financing in Rethymno. To Saturday. (Info: bit.ly/2JVi4rp)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is releasing its April data on new house construction material prices.

Aegean Air will release its financial figures for the January-March period.

ElvalHalcor, Motodynamics and Sunlight will hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources & Saving (CRES) and the Hellenic Maritime Research Center (ELKETHE) organize a one-day event on “Maritime Renewable Energy Source and Zoning Planning,” at the City of Athens Cultural Center, 50 Academias. (Info: 22910.76367, www.cres.gr)

Athens-listed company Aeolian will hold its annual general meeting.