More suspects arrested in Boutaris attack

Another two suspects have been arrested in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, in connection with a violent attack by a nationalist mob on city mayor Yiannis Boutaris, bring the total in police custody to four.



According to reports, the suspects are aged 17 and 20 years old. No more details were immediately available.



On Sunday police said they had arrested one Greek man aged 20 and a 36-year-old ethnic Greek from Georgia who has a prior criminal record in this country.



The assault on Boutaris took place in front of the northern port’s emblematic White Tower during a commemoration of the World War I genocide of the Pontic Greeks.



The 75-year-old Boutaris was set upon by about a dozen people demanding that he leave the event. He was then pushed to the ground and kicked several times in the head, back and legs.



He was rushed to Thessaloniki’s Ippokrateio Hospital, where doctors on Sunday gave him the all clear. Boutaris described the incident as a “nightmare.”



Greece’s mainstream political parties have all condemned the incident.