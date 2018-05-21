Rallies planned in solidarity with Thessaloniki mayor

Supporters of Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris, who was on Saturday attacked by nationalist extremists in Greece’s northern port city, have organized a solidarity rally for Monday at 5 p.m. at the capital’s Kotzia Square.

A similar rally will be staged in Thessaloniki on Wednesday night, at the site of the assault, next to the city’s iconic White Tower.



A Thessaloniki prosecutor on Monday ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into the attack that left the 75-year-old Boutaris hospitalized. Four people have so far been arrested as suspects.

About a dozen people set upon Boutaris during a commemoration of the World War I genocide of the Pontic Greeks. He was thrown to the ground and kicked all over his body.



Greece’s mainstream political parties have all condemned the incident.

