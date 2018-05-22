Kostas Paniaras | Poros | To July 14

The Citronne Gallery presents a comprehensive homage to acclaimed Greek artist Kostas Paniaras with an exhibition that has been split between two venues to focus on different phases of the artist’s career. At the island’s archaeological museum, “The Ambivalence of Memory” presents three-dimensional sculptures by the artist alongside the ancient artifacts, while the gallery hosts “Landscapes of Memory,” featuring paintings from the 1980s to the artist’s death in 2014.

Citronne Gallery, Papadopoulou Avenue,

tel 22890.224.01;

Poros Archaeological Museum,

Korizi Square, tel 6979.989.684