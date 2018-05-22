Luca Ciarla Quartet | Thessaloniki | May 22

Italian violinist Luca Ciarla draws inspiration from the traditional music of his homeland and blends it with jazz and classical sounds. He is performing with his ensemble – Nino De Luca on the accordion, Maurizio Perrone on double bass and Francesco Savoretti on percussion – at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Tuesday, May 22. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &

Paralia, tel 2310.895.938-9