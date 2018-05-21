Pursuit of Happiness | Athens | June 1-3

Photo: Andrej Lamut

The Obie Award-winning Nature Theater of Oklahoma inaugurates this year's Greek Festival with “Pursuit of Happiness,” a darkly comic drama written and directed by Pavol Liska and Kelly Cooper that explores the notion of the American Dream with a cast of cliches and the ambience of a spaghetti western. Shows at the Pireos 260 venue, which will be in English with Greek surtitles, start at 9 p.m. on June 1 and 3, and at 8 p.m. on June 2. Tickets, costing 15 and 25 euros, are already on sale at the festival's box office at 39 Panepistimiou Street and at www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 210.928.2900