Island mayor and deputy in the dock over landfill

The mayor of the Ionian island of Corfu, Kostas Nikolouzos, and his deputy Spyros Aspiotis are to stand trial on Tuesday on charges they violated environmental legislation with regard to a local landfill.

The lawsuit against them was filed by a local group which claimed that municipal authorities were trying to illegally dump waste in an area of the Temploni landfill that had been closed off.



Both officials were arrested at the weekend, while Nikolouzos dismissed the indictment as “unacceptable” and said he is awaiting the trial to make his case.