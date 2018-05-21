Ex-minister seeks to clear name in Novartis case

Andreas Lykourentzos, a former health minister who was named in a prosecutor’s report as one of 10 politicians who had allegedly received kickbacks from Swiss pharma giant Novartis, has written to Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis asking for the creation of a special committee to examine the charges against him.



He said in the letter that he wants to defend his honor and political integrity.



Last Friday, Parliament said it has no jurisdiction to investigate the allegations made against the 10 politicians, who have dismissed the claims as part of a politically motivated slander campaign fabricated by the leftist-led government.



Lawmakers approved last month’s decision by a parliamentary panel to return the case to the judiciary.