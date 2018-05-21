Prominent Greek comedian Harry Klynn dies

The prominent comedian and political satirist Harry Klynn died on Monday in Thessaloniki. He was 78.



Born Vasilis Triantafyllidis in Thessaloniki, Klynn, the son of Pontic Greek refugees from Turkey, grew up in poverty before embarking on a career that made him a household name.

Klynn had been experiencing breathing problems and was confined in a wheelchair. On Sunday night he suffered a seizure at home and was taken to the hospital where he passed away.