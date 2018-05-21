NEWS |

 
Georgian burglary gang dismantled

TAGS: Crime

At least 10 Georgian members of a gang that burgled homes, mainly in Athens’s affluent northern suburbs, were arrested on Tuesday during police raids of their hideouts across Attica.

So far the gang has been linked to more than 100 burglaries and robberies in the wider Attica area.

According to the investigation, gang members acted in groups of four and sent money and loot back home to Georgia. 

