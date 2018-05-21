Psychiatrists arrested in drug certificate scam
Five people, including two psychiatrists and a lawyer, have been arrested for providing people remanded on drug-related charges with forged documents certifying they are addicts so that they would be treated more leniently in court.
According to police, the five suspects provided the certificates to members of a gang that were arrested on April 18 on charges of storing, packaging and distributing drugs around Attica.