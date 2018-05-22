It takes a lot of nerve for someone to accuse the main opposition party of being responsible for the attack on Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris. Especially when the ones pointing the finger are people who justified or even committed acts of violence in the name of the struggle against austerity and other such causes.

Several government officials have been involved in incidents similar to those that unfolded in the northern port city on Saturday. This administration has sent the message to society that everything is allowed and tolerated on the field of protest. That it’s now looking to score points from such an incident is a bit much.