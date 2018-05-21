Three anarchist groups claim responsibility for court paint attack

Three anarchist groups claimed responsibility on Monday night for the paint attack against the Council of State earlier in the evening, saying it was a protest against the court's decision to rubber-stamp the so-called Katrougalos law which allowed pension cuts.

About 50 to 70 people threw paint and bottles on the front and side of the court's building, broke some glass and fled.



At the time of the attack the court was closed but top judges were deliberating on the specific law.



In a post on an anti-establishment website, Rouvikonas - a group that has carried out dozens of acts of vandalism against state offices, financial agencies, embassies, media and other businesses - shared responsibility on the attack with the Anarchist Collective of New Philadelphia and the Free Initiative of Thessaloniki.