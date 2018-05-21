Exhibits opens on Tomb of Jesus restoration

Visitors to the Byzantine and Christian Museum in the Greek capital are treated to a special screening on the massive restoration project that was carried out by a team from National Technical Technical University of Athens on the Tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. An exhibition on the project was inaugurated on Monday with a special ceremony that was also attended by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. The NTUA has also worked on restoration projects at the Athens Acropolis and Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. [Alexandros Vlachos-ANA-MPA]