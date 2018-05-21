ATHEX: Benchmark puts an end to losing streak

The sealing of the staff-level agreement between Athens and its creditors on Saturday helped bring an end to the Greek stock market’s five-session losing streak on Monday. The benchmark started the new week with minor gains, although losing stocks outnumbered those that headed north.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 784.46 points, adding 0.21 percent to Friday’s 782.80 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61 percent to 2,063.12 points, while small-caps contracted 0.58 percent.

Despite early gains of up to 2.64 percent, the banks index closed 0.67 percent down for its sixth consecutive southbound session. Piraeus fell 2.40 percent, Eurobank shrank 0.55 percent and Alpha slipped 0.45 percent, while National closed without a change. OPAP posted a notable rise of 3.83 percent, PPC improved 3.35 percent, GEK Terna rose 2.68 percent and Coca-Cola HBC increased 2.38 percent. Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.19 percent.

In total 49 stocks registered gains, 58 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43 million euros, down from last Friday’s 52.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.59 percent to close at 66.00 points.