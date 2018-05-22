Athens Jewelry Week | Athens | May 23-30

The third edition of the annual Athens Jewelry Week features nine solo and group exhibitions, seminars, lectures and other events at venues around the Greek capital from May 23 to 30. The event’s main show, “Art + Jewelry: Intersecting Spaces,” at the Benaki Museum annex at 138 Pireos Street, features the work of 52 selected artists, while this year there will also be a tribute to influential Greek jewelry maker Maria Militsi. For details about the event and the venues, visit www.athensjewelryweek.com.