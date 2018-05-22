Rachel Maclean | Athens | May 24

In partnership with the State of Concept gallery, the British Council presents a screening of Rachel Maclean’s film “Feed Me,” which explores the commercialization of childhood. The Glasgow-based multimedia artist will also talk about the project. The event takes place at the Benaki Museum’s flagship venue, starting at 7 p.m.



Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias, Kolonaki, tel 210.367.1000