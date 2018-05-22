Anonymo | Athens | May 24-27

Tzeni Argyriou looks back to a time when art was not regarded as the work of an individual but as a means of bringing communities together in “Anonymo,” a piece that emerged from research conducted by the choreographer during her 2016-17 residency at the Onassis Cultural Center (OCC). The performance features dancers Hermes Malkotsis, Dimitra Mertzani, Konstantinos Papanikolaou, Ioanna Paraskevopoulou, Stavroula Siamou, Nancy Stamatopoulou and Dimitris Sotiriou, and will be on stage at the OCC from May 24 to 27. Tickets cost 7-18 euros and can be purchased at www.sgt.gr.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800