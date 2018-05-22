Islamic Calligraphy | Athens | To July 1

The act of writing has been considered almost equal to its content in the Middle East since the 7th century and the Benaki’s Museum of Islamic Art aims to showcase its evolution of calligraphy in “Islamic Calligraphy: The Art of Iranian Writing.” The show is in two parts, with the first devoted to the history of calligraphy from the 9th to the 19th century as shown in books and inscribed objects from the Benaki’s collection, and the second features the creations by Iranian calligrapher Mojtaba Sabzeh, whose works with poetic and religious texts are being introduced to a Greek audience for the first time. The show is part of events celebrating Athens World Book Capital 2018. Opening hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission to the museum costs 9 euros.



Benaki Museum of Islamic Art, 22 Aghion Asomaton & 12 Dipylou, Thiseio, tel 210.325.1311