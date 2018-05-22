Ivo van Hove & Toneelgroep Amsterdam | Athens | June 1-3

Internationally acclaimed Belgian director Ivo van Hove and the Toneelgroep Amsterdam help launch this year’s Greek Festival with a double-bill adaptation of two films by Ingmar Bergman. Deeply knowledgeable of the Swedish master’s rich filmography and with other Bergman adaptations under his belt, van Hove examines the tension between fantasy and reality in the diptych “After the Rehearsal” and “Persona,” which met with rave reviews at London’s Barbican last year. The Athens shows will take place from June 1 to 3 at the Athens Concert Hall, starting at 9 p.m., in Dutch with Greek surtitles. Tickets cost 10-35 euros and can be purchased at the festival’s box office at 39 Panepistimiou Street or at www.greekfestival.gr.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333