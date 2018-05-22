David Benforado | Athens | May 24 - August 7

The official opening of “Goats and the Abstract Truth,” David Benforado’s seventh solo exhibition, takes place at Kourd Gallery in Athens on Thursday, May 24, starting at 8 p.m. The Athens-born artist has participated in numerous exhibitions, projects and performances in Europe and in the USA and currently lives and works in Berlin. The curator of the exhibition, Eleni Varopoulou, says it comprises paintings of goats, “outside their pen, away from the herd. They come across as proud, imposing and courageous, at the same time familiar and inaccessible. These oil paintings are clearly portraits… They echo a personal identity, qualities and attitudes which remind us of paintings portraying human beings, a tradition that dates back to the European Renaissance all the way to Pop Art.” Visiting hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.



Kourd Gallery, 2 Kasianis, tel 210.642.6573, www.gallerykourd.gr